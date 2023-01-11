iQOO 11 5G launched in India: Should you buy it?

iQOO has debuted its first flagship for 2023 in India, called the iQOO 11 5G. The device launched in China earlier last year and has made its way to India now. The new iQOO 11 5G is also the first smartphone in India to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. Read on to know more about the device, its price, launch offers and more.

iQOO 11 5G: Price, Offers, Availability

iQOO 11 5G is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 16GB + 256GB option. One can get it either in Alpha (glass back) or Legend (silicon leather) colour options.

The device will be available for purchase starting January 13 at 12 PM IST via Amazon India and iQOO website. Customers can get Rs 5,000 discount on credit/debit cards issued by HDFC and ICICI banks.

The brand is also offering an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹4,000. Finally, Amazon Prime customers get 24-hour early access to the sale at 12 PM IST IST on January 12, in addition to an extra ₹1,000 discount.

iQOO 11 5G: Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G comes with a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate support and a 2K resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The devices also come with an HDR10+ certification and 1440Hz PWM Dimming.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also features the new V2 custom Image Signal Processor (ISP) developed by Vivo. The 11 5G has a 50MP f/1.88 OIS-assisted main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 13MP f/2.46 telephoto camera sensor with 2x optical zoom. It sports a 16MP front camera.

The iQOO 11 5G packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging out of the box. It runs on the latest Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out of the box. The company guarantees 3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Connectivity options on the device include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also comes with dual stereo speakers, an IR sensor, and an optical fingerprint sensor for security.

iQOO 11 5G: Should you buy it?

iQOO 11 India launch comes at a time when there’s cut throat competition in the flagship space. The brand already won the race of launching the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device and is now looking forward to winning the hearts of hardcore power users with its latest flagship.

Surely, the iQOO 11 5G packs what a power user dreams of, from having power to an ultimate high refresh rate display that can serve their needs. Looking at the specs at this point, it doesn’t seem like iQOO has done any type of cost-cutting or has moved a step backwards in comparison to its last flagship, the iQOO 9T.

However, what we do feel can be deal breaker for many is the starting price of the device. At Rs 59,999, there are plenty of other options available that may not have as much power as iQOO 11, but can surely provide users a similar experience if not identical.

Google Pixel 7 is also one of those options and while we agree it doesn’t have as much power, nor RAM, storage, charging speed or the display specs, what it does have is Google’s AI magic in terms of software as well as cameras. It focuses more on the experience rather than giving users raw power. It is also one of the smoothest devices available out there which we could tell after using the device.

One more option is Samsung Galaxy S22 which again may not have that much power and is a year old, but has one of the most feature-rich software – OneUI. With that said, if you are comfortable with the price of the iQOO 11 5G and want the latest specs in smartphone space, then iQOO’s latest flagship seems like a steal.