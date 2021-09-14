iPhone 13 series unveiled with A15 Bionic SoC, ProMotion display

Apple has finally introduced the iPhone 13 series consisting of four new models including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The four new iPhones are powered by the brand new A15 Bionic chip, and all four will ship with iOS 15.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in three storage variants each. The iPhone 13 mini 128GB is priced at Rs 69,900 in India, 256GB priced at Rs 79,900, and 512GB priced at Rs 99,900. iPhone 13 will cost Rs 79,900 for 128GB, Rs 89,900 for 256GB and Rs 99,900 for 512GB variants.

The iPhone 13 Pro has been priced starting at Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,29,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,49,900 for 512GB and finally, Rs 1,69,900 for 1TB variant. The leader of the pack, iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900. Rs. 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900 for these same variants, respectively.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and Product Red. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue. The pre-orders begin Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24 for all four models in India.

iPhone 13 Series Specifications

The Pro models have a display that can scale from 10Hz to 120Hz, and adjust their refresh rates dynamically based on user input, such as swipe speed. This is the first time Apple has equipped its iPhones with its ProMotion displays.

Daytime brightness is 800nits and 1000nits, respectively for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. Peak HDR brightness is 1200nits for all four iPhones. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels, respectively. The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini have 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch panels.

A new 6-core CPU powers the iPhone 13 series with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The new 4-core GPU is up to 30 percent faster than the competition, says Apple. Interestingly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini-feature the A15 Bionic with a four-core GPU, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get a five-core integrated GPU.

The iPhone 13 models come with up to 512GB of storage, while the Pro models get up to 1TB of storage. Apple hasn’t revealed the exact amount of RAM and battery capacities at the moment. However, it says that the iPhone 13 delivers an all-day battery life, offering up to two and a half more hours in a day than iPhone 12. Likewise, the iPhone 13 mini should provide up to an hour and a half more in a day than iPhone 12 mini.

Per Apple’s claims, iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours long in a day than iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours long in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini get a dual-camera system. The system supports Smart HDR 4 with improved colour, contrast, and lighting for each subject in a group photo, including in challenging conditions, making images more true to life and improved Night mode. In addition, these models have a new wide-angle camera, which captures 47 percent more light for less noise and outputs brighter results. It has 1.7um sensor pixels and an f/1.6 aperture.

The Pro models have a new 77mm telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. In addition, an ultrawide camera can now take macro shots at up to 2cm from a subject and a primary wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture and 1.9um sensor pixels.

Apple has also paid a lot of attention to videography this time. Following an extensive study of cinematography and the powerful use of rack focus, Cinematic mode on iPhone records videos of people, pets, and objects with a depth effect with automatic focus changes. For creative control, the focus can be changed during and after capture, and users can also adjust the level of bokeh in the Photos app and iMovie for iOS.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also introduce ProRes, an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films, and broadcasts, to offer higher colour fidelity and less compression.