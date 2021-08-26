HomeNewsiPhone 13 series sale on 24th Sept, pre-orders from 17th Sept: Report

iPhone 13 series sale on 24th Sept, pre-orders from 17th Sept: Report

A new report states that iPhone 13 series sales could begin 24th September while the pre-orders for the phone would begin 17th September.

By Abhishek Malhotra
iPhone 13 Pro Max Colours

Highlights

  • Apple iPhone 13 series pre-orders could begin 17th September
  • The sales could take place starting 24th September
  • iPhone 13 series could be joined by AirPods 3 at the launch event

iPhone 13 series is just a couple of weeks away, and ahead of the launch, reports have started popping up suggesting the phone will go on sale starting 24th September. Apart from that, the pre-orders for the iPhones should start from the 17th of September.

iPhone 13 sale listing

The Chinese e-commerce website ITHome has listed the upcoming iPhones. The website states it will be up for pre-orders on September 17th. Further, FrontPageTech confirms that the date is indeed legit, citing its sources. Moreover, the report says that the sale date for the iPhone 13 series is set for 24th September.

AirPods 3 on the way?

The FPT report states that Apple will also launch the AirPods 3 along with the iPhones. The AirPods 3, as per the rumour, will launch on 30th September. However, the date remains unconfirmed. The iPhone lineup is expected to consist of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

IT Hone listed all the four iPhone 13 models on its website. However, the screenshot of the listing was originally published by the @PandaIsBald Weibo account. So finally, all the information mentioned above should be taken with a pinch of salt, considering there’s no strong evidence backing the claim.

As per Apple’s usual launch schedule, we expect the media invites to be out on September 7th. And the launch event should take place on September 14th. A leak has previously revealed out of the lineup in what colour options the iPhone 13 Pro Max could come in.

The device is set to come with a huge camera bump at the back. This camera array will have a similar design to previous year’s iPhone 12 series. But the bump itself will be bigger in design. The two new colours the model will launch could be called ‘Sunset Gold’ and ‘Rose Gold’.

