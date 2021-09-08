iPhone 13 launching on September 14 at Apple ‘California Streaming’ event

It is that time of the year when the smartphone maker from California will release its next generation of phones. Apple has announced a virtual event with the tagline ‘California Streaming’ that will take place on September 14. At the event, the iPhone maker is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup.

The event will start at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 pm IST) and will be streamed online. It should be available to stream via Apple’s own website and YouTube as well. Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones this year including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhones are expected to be similar in design as last year’s iPhones. The major changes consist of a 120Hz ProMotion display on the Pro models along with a smaller notch on the front. Along with these iPhones, Apple is also speculated to bring the Apple Watch Series 7. The Series 7 is said to have a more flatter design with narrower bezels.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently made a claim saying that the iPhone 13 lineup could support satellite calling. This means, the iPhone 13 will be able to connect to low Earth orbit satellites when other networks aren’t available.

The iPad Mini 6 and the AirPods 3, are also expected to launch on September 14 at the California Streaming Apple event.

The iPhones are set to come with a huge camera bump at the back. This camera array will have a similar design to previous year’s iPhone 12 series. But the bump itself will be bigger in design. The two new colours the model will launch could be called ‘Sunset Gold’ and ‘Rose Gold’. All the four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded wide-angle lens than the iPhone 12 models.