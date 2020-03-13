IoT in the field of education

A sector which benefits a lot for IoT is the education sector. Education is the building block of every society and when combined with IoT, it becomes more potent and efficient. Here are some ways in which IoT is aiding the education sector.

Internet of Things or IoT has interlinked our lives to the digital world in a way that has not only made it convenient but also seamless. IoT, in brief, employs the input collected from various devices which are then processed by Artificial Intelligence on cloud in order to do tasks without any human input.

This makes things easier for us as we don’t have to go through extra steps to complete a task. IoT has spread its root into various sectors such as automobile, home automation etc. A sector which benefits a lot for IoT is the education sector. Education is the building block of every society and when combined with IoT, it becomes more potent and efficient. Here are some ways in which IoT is aiding the education sector.

For Students

Students are the core component of an education system as they are the prime beneficiaries. IoT aims at improving the entire experience of education by making it more intuitive and hands-on. Companies like Promethean have smart classrooms which consist of an interactive display where lessons are taught in more interactive manner rather than your conventional method.

The smart boards are connected to the internet and are regularly updated with the latest curriculum. The connectivity allows it to access a database where all the information is stored. The subject taught can also be sent to the kids via email or any other means of communication.

Companies like Apple have also shown their interest in IoT for education by launching student specific products such as the baseline iPad 10.2 inch which was designed for students and educators and supports the Apple pencil. They also provide discounts for teachers and educators on devices like the MacBook.

These devices are interconnected where the teacher can push worksheets etc to all of them at once. Books are digitized saving space and money while being eco-friendly. Ebooks are now being widely used because of their versatility and easy accessibility thanks to online libraries who digitize books.

For Educators

Educators or Teachers are the prime facilitators in an education system and with them being adequately equipped with the latest technological tools. IoT enables them to teach in a more interactive manner which improves the learning amongst students.

Devices like MacBooks and iPads enable educators to seamlessly make study plans, push HomeWorks and control the classroom as a single unit. Education facilities such as schools and colleges use IoT as a medium for controlling and monitoring.

Activities and progress can be remotely monitored easily with interconnected classes. Security is also enhanced with interconnected smart cameras, RFID login cards for teachers and fingerprint-based attendance system for students.

IoT is ever-evolving and what it brings in the future will be truly exciting to see.