Advertisement

iOS 14.4 update brings Major security updates, bug fixes and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 12:25 pm

Latest News

Apple has released the new version of iOS that brings a bunch of bug fixes along with security fixes.
Advertisement

Apple released the iOS and iPad OS 14.4 update for its devices a day ago which comes with a bunch of bug fixes and arrives more than a month later than when the iOS 14.3 was released. 

 

The iOS 14.4 update now brings the ability to recognize smaller QR codes through the camera. It now also brings a feature to classify the type of Bluetooth device connected to the phone for better audio level measurement. The update also adds the 'Time to Walk' feature for Apple Fitness+ subscribers. It is a new feature that lets users listen to pre-recorded inspiring stories when they go for a walk.

 

The update also provides notifications for a scenario when the camera on an iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in the iPhone 12 series models, which would be applicable only to repairs. 

 

Advertisement

Along with these, a bunch of bug fixes are also included. Image artifacts appearing in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro, problems with the Fitness widget not updating correctly, a bug that could cause typing to be delayed and word suggestions not to appear when using the keyboard are all fixed in the latest update. 

 

Other bug fixes include Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri and Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen. 

 

Not only this, but Apple says that it has fixed three vulnerabilities which were actively being exploited by the hackers. This is a rare admission by Apple but the company has done so through its security update pages for the iOS/iPadOS 14.4. 

 

This makes it even more important for everyone with an eligible device to update to the latest version of iOS by going into settings - general - software update - Download & install. 

iPhone SE Plus key specifications, pricing tipped

iPhone 13 series to feature in-display fingerprint sensors: Report

iPhone 13 Pro models to feature 120Hz OLED Display panels: Report

iPhone 12 became the best 5G selling smartphone in October: Counterpoint research

Report Card 2020 Apple: Hit and Misses

Apple to launch AirPods Pro Lite in early 2021: Report

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 8 and 8A receive MIUI 12 update in India

Realme X7 and X7 Pro key specs confirmed ahead of launch on February 4

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies