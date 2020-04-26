Advertisement

Instant credit on DTH: Videcon D2H charges, Tata Sky offers it for free

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 26, 2020 1:35 pm

Did you know that Videocon d2H attracts extra payment fee, while the Tata Sky offers it for free?
DTH has now become an important source of infotainment during the lockdown period. We get to see all the favourite shows, news, movies and more with the set-top boxes. 

 

But, there are might some cases when your DTH recharge has finished and you are not able to view anything from your set-top box. No worries as big DTH operators like Videocon d2H or Tata Sky offers you instant credit or emergency top-up option so that you can view the channels even if your recharge is finished. However, did you know that Videocon d2H attracts extra payment fee, while the Tata Sky offers it for free? But before diving into details, let’s know what is instant credit?

 

What is instant credit or emergency top-up?

 

The instant credit is the daily recharge amount provided by the DTH operator when your recharge is finished. Users can opt for this offer anytime, however, it is only valid for 3 days. So, for example, if your monthly recharge amount is Rs 300 then using this facility, the DTH operator will give you a credit of Rs 10 each day for 3 days. This means you get Rs 30 as credit so that your services are not barred. 

 



 

 

Once the user recharges the DTH service, the amount is deducted from the recharge. This means that next time if you make a recharge, then the Rs 30 will be deducted from your account. The offer can be availed multiple times, though customers first need to clear the payment of previous instant credit. 

 

That said, both Tata Sky and Videcon d2H provides you instant credit option. However, it will quite shocking to know that Videocon d2h attracts a service charge of Rs 10 with every instant credit. This means that you will be charged Rs 40 if you took the instant credit option. On the other hand, Tata Sky offers this feature without any service charges. This means if you opt for an emergency top-up on Tata Sky, you will have to pay Rs 30 and no other fee is deducted from your account. This is sad to see that Videocon d2H attracts a service charge, while Tata Sky is offering the same service without any payment fee or any other kind of charges.

 

Tags: Videcon d2H Tata Sky Videocon instant credit Tata Sky emergency top up operator news

