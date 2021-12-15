Installing Chrome OS 96 may not be safe for now?

Chrome OS has been the go-to software for many and has improved a lot over the years and Android app support seems to be a major gain for the platform. However, Chrome OS 96 update that was released last month appears to be causing issues with Android apps for some reason.

Chrome OS 96 causes Android apps to stop

As per an ‘About Chromebooks’ report (via 9to5Google), the website has spotted multiple reports in past few days that point towards random issues mainly revolving around Android apps in Chrome OS. To solve issues including Android apps failing to start, or if the Play Store stops working, one can try resetting their Chromebook.

A user on Google’s Support forum for Chromebooks wrote, “I’ve restarted a bunch of times and have cleared the cache but only a few apps load”. On Google’s bug tracker website, a total of 67 bugs are marked for Chrome OS 96.

Fortunately, the issue seems to be affecting a limited number of users and isn’t widespread. Google has responded to the reports with a reply stating, “Thank you again for taking time to bring this inability to launch apps, after updating to M96, to our attention. Our team is aware of this and are working quickly to resolve this issue”.

The Chrome OS 96 update has been downloaded and installed by several users. However, Google has stopped the rollout for the update until all the major bugs are fixed. For those who have got the update but haven’t installed it yet, we would recommend you to wait until Google issues a fix.

To recall, with Chrome OS 96, Google specifically focused on improving the Camera app in Chrome OS. Devices with a rear-facing camera have a built-in document scanner that can convert captures to PDF and JPEG. Features such as Nearby Share can now also be accessed inside Android apps and their share sheets instead of just being available for the Files app, Progressive Web Apps, and system applications.