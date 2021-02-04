Instagram working on 'Vertical Stories': Expected soon!

As per new reports, the new Vertical Stories feature is still under works and hasn't been made public yet for testing.

Instagram is working towards a new design for its stories that should replicate TikTok's style more than ever. As per a new report, Instagram will be changing its stories design to a vertical swipe up/down style.

The report comes from TechCrunch according to which the feature isn't being tested yet but the changed code for the feature is already underworks. The vertical swipe up and down will make the app behave more like how the reels are scrolled through currently within the app.

The screenshot for the feature has already been shared by a developer that goes by the name of Alessandro Paluzzi. The screenshot doesn't show how the feature works but only a short description of how it will work.

Making this new change, it seems like Instagram wants to unify the experience of features across its application considering how we already swipe up/down for scrolling through the feed and Reels. Even the posts in a specific profile can be scrolled through vertically once you open a post.

Currently, one can look through stories with left/right swipe or taps on the left or right side of the screen to move to the previous or the next story. The new 'Vertical Stories' will change this experience altogether.

“This is an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. It is not clear when or if this feature will ever make it to the public as it is still a prototype, but this confirms that Instagram is working on functionalities that are pretty much similar to TikTok, and is working on offering a better experience than its competition.