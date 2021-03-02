Advertisement

Instagram launches Live Rooms feature, allows group streaming of up to four users

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 5:21 pm

Live Rooms gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money.
Instagram has introduced Live Rooms, giving you the ability to go Live on Instagram with up to four people. Previously, the social media app allowed you to go live with only one other person in a stream, but now it is letting you “double up” on your live broadcast.

According to Instagram, Live Rooms feature will open up more creative opportunities - start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends.

Live Rooms also gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. Instagram recently announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favourite creators to show their love. With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

Instagram says that they are also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.

To start a Live Room

1. Open Instagram

2. Swipe left and pick the Live camera option  from the bottom strip

3. Add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests.

4. A list of people who have requested to go live with you will appear, and you can also search for a guest to add.

5. When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests.

6. As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one  

Instagram says people that are blocked by any of the active participants in the Live Room will not be able to join the Live. Guests who have had live access revoked because of violations of Community Guidelines also won’t be able to join a Live Room.

Features that are currently available to Live hosts, such as the ability to report and block comments, and apply comment filters will also be available to hosts of Live Rooms.

