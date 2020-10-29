Advertisement

Instagram extends live session limit to 4 hours, introduces more features

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 29, 2020 11:01 am

With a new update, Instagram is now extending the live session limit from 1 hour to 4 hours along with 2 more new features.

Instagram has been lately introducing a lot of new features to provide creators and general users a better experience and today it is announcing 3 new ones, all related to Instagram Live.

 

Instagram has now increased the length of the live videos to 4 hours. Now you can hold a 4 hour long instagram session instead of the 1 hour limit which was earlier implemented. 

 

Another change being introduced is the ability to save Live videos for upto 30 days. After the end of the 30 day period, your Instagram live sessions will be deleted automatically. Before the period ends, you can either download the video to your device or upload it to IGTV stream.

 

You will now also be able to see a 'Live Now' section in the IGTV App and under the Explore Tab, so you can discover more live sessions from around the world which you may have missed.

 

Another big change recently introduced by Instagram was the Cross-App messaging where Instagram DMs have been integrated with Facebook's messenger. This feature has also started to rollout in India.

 

Also in recent news regarding the social media app, The company is now looking to expand the monetization possibilities on its platform by adding shopping features to IGTV (another video based application by Instagram) and Reels. The new shopping feature has already been rolled out to all IGTV users while Reels will get it later this year.

