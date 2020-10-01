Advertisement

Facebook Messenger merged With Instagram DMs

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 12:57 pm

Latest News

Instagram has announced the new merger between Instagram DMs and Facebook Messenger where the former will gain almost all the new features which are present in Facebook Messenger. The new feature is rolling out to a few countries as of now, but should be expanding globally soon.
Advertisement

Instagram has announced the final merger with Facebook's messenger application. The Insta DMs will now have all the features the messenger application has. 

 

"More than a billion people already use Messenger as a place to share, hang out and express themselves with family and friends. That’s why we’re connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram – so you have access to the best messaging experience, no matter which app you use. People on Instagram can decide whether to update immediately to this new experience", the blog post announcing the merger, read. 

 

Advertisement

 

People will also have the ability to turn off the messenger experience if they want to stick to the traditional Instagram DM experience. Instagram has also said that even if the other person doesn't have a Facebook account and the messenger application, even then one can fully experience the new messenger experience. 

 

These are all the new features coming to the Instagram DMs: 

 

Communicate Across Apps: Seamlessly connect with friends and family across Instagram and Messenger by using either app to send messages and join video calls.

 

Watch Together: Enjoy watching videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels (coming soon!), TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family during a video call.

 

Vanish Mode: Choose a mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat.

 

Selfie Stickers: Create a series of boomerang stickers with your selfie to use in conversation.

 

Chat Colors: Personalize your chats with fun color gradients.

 

Custom Emoji Reactions: Create a shortcut of your favorite emojis to react quickly to messages from friends.

 

Forwarding: Easily share great content with up to five friends or groups.

 

Replies: Respond directly to a specific message in your chat and keep the conversation flowing.

 

Animated Message Effects: Add visual flair to your message with animated send effects.

 

Message Controls: Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all.

 

Enhanced Reporting and Blocking Updates: Now you can report full conversations in addition to single messages on Instagram, and receive proactive blocking suggestions across Instagram and Messenger when you add your accounts in the new Accounts Center.

 

 

Instagram is also announcing new Privacy features which will allow you to manage your privacy even more securely, including whether message requests go to your Chats list, your Message Requests folder, or whether you receive them at all. 

 

Instagram says that the new feature is now rolling out to a few countries, names of which haven't been mentioned yet. It should be expanding globally soon. 

Instagram bug allowed hackers to turn your mobile phone into a spy tool

Instagram Reels adds new editing tools and longer videos

Instagram may charge a fee for adding Links to photos

Instagram adds dedicated tab for Reels in India

What is Instagram QR Codes?

How to turn on two-factor authentication and get a Verified badge on Instagram?

Latest News from Instagram

You might like this

Tags: Facebook

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Is it a U Turn: Google Meet to offer unlimited video calls in free plan till March 2021

Google Meet adds Noise Cancellation Feature on Android, iOS

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies