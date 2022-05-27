Instagram announces ‘1 Minute Music’ Tracks for Reels in India

Insatgram has announced ‘1 Minute Music’ tracks for its users. This is a collection of songs and videos that can be used in making Reels and Stories on the platform.

The Meta-owned app has music from over 200 Indian artists in this collection, including Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Aniruth, and GV Prakaash Kumar. It will make your Instagram content more engaging as well as encourage more artists to start releasing 1-minute music videos on the platform, said Instagram.

The music will be accompanied by music videos, which too will be available exclusively on Instagram. Moreover, in the past 10 days, music from Himanshi Khurana, Kaur B and Gurnazar Chattha have already gone live.

ALSO READ: Instagram starts testing NFTs on its platform

Instagram 1 Minute Music Availability

The ‘1 Minute Music’ will be available for people to use within the Reels audio gallery. Furthermore, one can look at this feature over here.

Speaking on the announcement, Paras Sharma, Director, Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said “Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too. With ‘1 Minute Music’, we’re now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We’re also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels.”

Music distribution and artist services company, Believe, has worked with Instagram for this association.

Vivek Raina, Managing Director, Believe, India said, “Reels is a core part of our plans, as we look to engage audiences for our artists, and immerse their songs in pop culture. I’m glad Instagram’s seeing this artist’s behaviour and innovating with #1MinMusic, which is a very relevant, new-age genre of music today. We hope this provides the structure for artists, emerging and established, to understand the way they need to think about short-form video. We’re glad to have worked with Instagram on this.”