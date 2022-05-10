HomeCryptoInstagram starts testing NFTs on its platform

Instagram starts testing NFTs on its platform

Instagram has announced that it has started testing NFTs on its platform with a limited number of testers.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Instagram NFTs 2

Highlights

  • Instagram will soon test NFTs on its platform
  • The Test will contain limited number of users
  • Instagram currently supports two blockchains to showcase NFTs

Instagram has been exploring the idea of integrating NFTs on its platform for quite a while now and its head Adam Mosseri has announced that the platform will soon start testing NFTs with select creators in the United States this week. At the time of launch, the supported blockchains for showcasing NFTs on Instagram include Ethereum and Polygon, with support for Flow and Solana coming soon.

No fees for sharing NFTs, similar functionality coming to Facebook

Mosseri also confirmed that there will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram. The third-party wallets that will be compatible for use at launch are namely Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet. Support for Coinbase, Dapper and Phantom is coming soon.

Creators who are a part of the test can share these NFTs they have made or bought in the main Instagram Feed, Stories or in messages. Mosseri further conveyed that only a limited number of people have access to the Instagram test, but the company plans to roll out more functionality related to NFTs in the future once it gets feedback from the testers.

Read More: Reddit integrates Ethereum NFTs into its platform

“I want to acknowledge upfront that NFTs and blockchain technologies are all about distributing trust and distributing power”, Mosseri said in his announcement. “But Instagram is fundamentally a centralized platform, so there’s a tension there. So one of the reasons why we’re starting small is we want to make sure that we can learn from the community. We want to make sure that we work out how to embrace those tenets of distributed trust and distributed power, despite the fact that we are, yes, a centralized platform”, he added.

Furthermore, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also said in an announcement that similar functionality will be coming to Facebook as well. Zuckerberg also outlined that Meta is going to work on augmented reality NFTs, or 3D NFTs, that you can bring to Instagram Stories using Spark AR, which is the company’s own software AR platform.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleVivo X80 series price, colours and storage variants leaked ahead of launch in India
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.