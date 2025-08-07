Instagram Adds Ability to Repost Public Reels; Instagram Map, Friends Tab in Reels Also Added

Instagram has added the ability to repost Public reels on its platform so a user can share what they are watching with their friends. Alongside, the company also introduced Instagram Map where you can choose to share your location with friends on the platform. Here are all the details of the new features on the social media platform.

Repost Public Reels on Instagram

With reposts, you can repost public reels and feed posts, making it easier for you to share your interests with your friends. Reposts will be recommended to your friends’ and followers’ feeds, and they’ll also be in a separate tab on your profile, so you can always go back to revisit your reposts.

Reposts are credited to the original poster. If you’re a creator, this means that if your content is reposted by someone else, it may be recommended to that person’s followers, even if those people don’t follow you. “This gives creators an opportunity to reach even more people,” said the company.

To repost a reel or post, tap the repost icon. You can also add a note to your repost by typing into the thought bubble that appears on screen and pressing save.

Instagram Map: How Does it Work?

With Instagram Map, you can opt in to sharing your last active location with friends you choose, and you can turn it off anytime. You can also open the map to see content your friends and favorite creators are posting from interesting or fun locations. Instagram notes that location sharing is off unless you opt in. If you do share your location with friends, you have controls to customize this experience:

You choose who you share your location with: friends (followers you follow back), Close Friends, Only selected friends, or no one.

You can choose to not share location in specific places or with specific people.

If you use location sharing, your location is updated whenever you open the app or return to the app if it’s been running in the background. You can turn off location sharing at any time.

If you’re a parent with supervision set up for your teen, you have control over their location sharing experience on the map. You will receive a notification if your teen starts sharing their location, giving you the opportunity to have important conversations about how to safely share with friends. You can decide whether your teen has access to location sharing on the map and see who your teen is sharing their location with.

Regardless of whether you choose to share your location, you can use the map to explore location-based content. Any content with a location tagged can show up on the map including:

Reels, posts, and stories from people you follow, available for 24 hours after it’s posted

Notes from people you mutually follow, available for 24 hours

You can find the Instagram map at the top of your DM inbox. This feature is rolling out to the US today, with more global availability soon.

Friends Tab in Reels

A new Friends tab in Reels is being added where you can see public content your friends have interacted with, or recommendations from Blends you’ve started, and easily start conversations about them. Friends will help you see which reels the people you care about most are creating and engaging with. The platform started rolling Friends out earlier this year, and are now excited to launch it globally.

To access your Friends tab, tap the “Friends” tab at the top of Reels. To return to your usual Reels feed, tap the “Reels” tab. Instagram is also rolling out controls for what’s shown in the Friends tab, including the ability to hide your own likes and comments on reels, and to mute activity bubbles from specific people you follow.