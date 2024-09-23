Infinix Zero Flip 5G India Launch: A Not-so-new Yet Affordable Foldable Incoming

Infinix Zero Flip 5G has leaked a couple of times in the past but the ultimate leak with all the details, including its design and specifications has surfaced online. Furthermore, by the looks of it, we can say that it’s not entirely a new innovation from Infinix, but a rebranded device with slight changes. Here are all the details about the Infinix Zero Flip 5G India launch.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Leaked Design, Specs

As per the leak by tipster Paras Guglani on X, the Zero Flip will launch in two colour options called Rock Black and Blossom Glow. The spec sheet shared by Guglani claims that the Infinix Zero Flip will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) flexible LTPO AMOLED inner display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED cover display is 3.64-inches in size, with Always-on display functionality and a Resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The device supports virtual RAM also. It ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.5.

The device includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. A dual-LED Flashlight unit accompanies it. The front camera is a 50MP sensor with Autofocus support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth. The phone packs a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired Fast charging support.

If you closely look at the specs, you’d notice that the device shares its internals with the recently launched Tecno Phantom V Flip2 5G, except for the front camera and the storage, both of which are superior on the Infinix Zero Flip 5G.

The design of the handset shown in the materials shared by the tipster also resembles that of the Tecno’s latest foldable, but in different hues.

As per a previous report, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G could be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000. This would make the Infinix Zero Flip 5G the cheapest foldable smartphone in the country.