Infinix Zero 5G to get Android 12 update in August

Infinix Zero 5G was recently launched in India as the brand’s first 5G smartphone with Android 11. Now it has been confirmed that the Infinix Zero 5G will receive Android 12 update later this year.

The news comes via CEO of Infinix India Anish Kapoor. A per him, the phone will receive the Android 12 upgrade in August. This comes after several users asked for the software update timeline of the Infinix Zero 5G.

You asked. We listened.

Announcing ANDROID 12 upgrade on ZERO 5G. Roll-out in Aug'22.#ExpectTheUnexpected pic.twitter.com/vRvceHUMWR — Anish Kapoor (@AnishKapoor16) February 23, 2022

The new firmware will roll out in August which is less than six months from now. It is currently not known if other Infinix devices will also get the Android 12 update.

The Infinix Zero 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange colours and is available for purchase through Flipkart.

Infinix Zero 5G Specs

The phone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 500 nits brightness. It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor.

In addition, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. In addition there is 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a quad-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter. It has dual front flash.

As for software, the handset runs XOS 10 based on Android 11. Lastly, the phone supports dual-SIM, 5G SA/ NSA (n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79), dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front.