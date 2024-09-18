Infinix Zero 40 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

The Infinix Zero 40 5G has been launched in India with features like a GoPro mode, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, segment-first 4K 60fps front and rear camera video recording, and more. Here’s everything you should know about the Infinix Zero 40 5G.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero 40 5G will be available in two variants: 12GB + 256GB at Rs 27,999 and 12GB + 512GB at Rs 30,999. Buyers can avail of bank discount of Rs 3,000. The device comes in three colors – Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black. Sales will commence on 21st September starting 7 PM IST onwards via Flipkart.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Specifications

Infinix Zero 40 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Zero 40 5G supports up to 144Hz Refresh Rate and comes with an in-display optical fingerprint reader.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate Processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 out of the box and will receive 2 major OS upgrades along with 3 years of security patches.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth lens with an LED flash. There is a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.5 front shooter. The device can shoot 4K resolution 60 FPSvideos both from front and back sensors.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit with 45W fast wired charging, 20W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support as well. Connectivity options of the device include 5G Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. It has stereo speakers tuned by JBL and is IP54 rated also.

It also comes with a dedicated GoPro mode, enabling users to pair the devices with a compatible GoPro camera, using the phone as a viewfinder and controlling shooting modes directly from the camera app. Additionally, the GoPro Quik App is pre-installed on the phone.