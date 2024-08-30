  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Infinix
  4. Infinix Zero 40 5G

Infinix Zero 40 5G

Infinix Zero 40 5G
Infinix Zero 40 5G
Brand: Infinix
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch (1080 x 2436 pixels)
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Infinix Zero 40 series sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Zero 40 supports up to 144Hz and comes with an in-display fingerprint optical reader.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate Processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 out of the box and will receive 2 major OS upgrades along with 3 years of security patches.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth lens with an LED flash. There is a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.5 front shooter. The device can shoot 4K resolution 60 videos both from front and back sensors.

It also comes with a dedicated GoPro mode, enabling users to pair the devices with a compatible GoPro camera, using the phone as a viewfinder and controlling shooting modes directly from the camera app. Additionally, the GoPro Quik App is pre-installed on the phone.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit with 45W fast wired charging, 20W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support as well. Connectivity options of the device include 5G Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. It has stereo speakers tuned by JBL and is IP54 rated also.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Specs

Infinix Zero 40 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Rock Black, Violet Garden, Moving Titanium

Infinix Zero 40 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 5
Device Back Vegan Leather

Infinix Zero 40 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Infinix Zero 40 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot Unknown

Infinix Zero 40 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, XOS 14.5

Infinix Zero 40 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.8 primary sensor + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Rear Camera Features 4K @ 60fps video shooting, GoPro mode, GoPro quik app
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.5 sensor
Front Camera Features 4K @ 60fps video shooting

Infinix Zero 40 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 20W
Reverse Charging

Infinix Zero 40 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Infinix Zero 40 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Infinix

Latest News & Updates

Search

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.