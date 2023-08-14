Infinix Zero 30 5G: Everything we know so far

Infinix recently announced its GT 10 Pro and is gearing up for yet another launch as we reported last week. As we said, it is going to be a Zero series launch and the device will be called Infinix Zero 30 5G. The device has been confirmed to debut later this month while some of its key features and design have also been revealed. So here’s what we know so far about the Infinix Zero 30 5G.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Price, launch timeline

The price for the Zero 30 5G is still under wraps and there have been no leaks so far. However, we expect it to be priced around Rs 30,000. As for the launch, the device has been confirmed by the company to arrive by August-end without a concrete launch date as of now.

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Specifications, Design

The device will sport a big square-shaped camera module housing a triple rear camera setup and a flash module, as confirmed by Infinix. It will come in gold and purple finishes, each with different patterns. The text next to the cameras say “OIS ultra clear lens”, confirming it will have OIS. It will further have a 60° curved 10-bit AMOLED display and Corning Gorila Glass 5 protection on the front as well as the back.

Thanks to certifications on multiple websites and the device’s appearance on Geekbench, we have an idea of what other specs the device will offer. Apart from this, a live image of a handset looking identical to the renders shared by the brand surfaced in China recently. It confirmed that the phone will have model number X6731.

Collectively, the listings and leak suggest that the Zero 30 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, which is a rebranded Dimensity 1100. It will get an FHD+ screen and will run on Android 13 with XOS 13.1 on top. It will sport 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 108MP primary rear camera and a 50MP front camera.