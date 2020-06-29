Infinix working on a new Snokor series, could be a smartphone

The Snokor can be a new series of smartphones or there are chances that this might be an upcoming audio product as well.

Infinix is working on a new series called ‘Snokor'. Currently, the Infinix lineup of smartphones include series like Hot, Smart, Note, S, and Zero. The Snokor can be a new series of smartphones or there are chances that this might be an upcoming audio product as well.





As per the two images posted by an Infinix Club member Mr. Tipster on the forum, the ‘SNOKOR’ retail box comes with the ‘Designed by Infinix’ branding on it. Another image with the same Snokor branding shows the “Designed by Infinix” logo as well. The images seem like they are part of the packaging of a product which can either be a smartphone or an audio product.



Apart from the design and the branding, the post has not shared any information regarding the specifications of the device. Since the company has not officially announced anything about this new series, we advise you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.



Meanwhile, Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro smartphones were launched in India recently with Quad rear cameras and 5000mAh battery. The Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8,499 and it comes in a sole variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.



Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it comes with face unlock as well.



It is equipped with a quad-camera setup with triple LED flash and a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. The phone runs on Android 10 with company's own XOS 6.0 on top of it and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery.



The Infinix Hot 9 features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90.5% Screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 6.0 running on top of it and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.



On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f 1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel shooter (f 2.0) with LED Flash.



