Infinix Unveils AirCharge Technology That Can Charge Smartphones Wirelessly Over The Air

Infinix has announced the launch of two new technologies which it claims will “revolutionise the mobile industry”. These include the AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies, and will be unveiled to the world at the ShowStoppers event during CES 2024. The AirCharge technology by Infinix will allow you to wirelessly charge your smartphone over the air.

Infinix AirCharge: What is it?

Infinix’s AirCharge technology is a “breakthrough in wireless charging”, claims Infinix. It enables users to charge their smart devices without the need for cables or physically touching the charging pad. The technology allows charging at a distance of 0-20 centimetres, and it even works when the transmitting coil and the receiving coil are tilted at an angle of up to 60 degrees. This capability is enabled through a multi-coil magnetic resonance technology and adaptive algorithms.

Infinix AirCharge operates at a safe low Frequency below 6.78MHz, delivering a charging power of up to 7.5W. It is equipped with an end-to-end Resonance and Over Voltage Protection (OVP) Circuit that safeguards the circuitry, ensuring charging safety even in scenarios where the distance and position between the phone and the charging pad rapidly change.

Infinix claims that the AirCharge technology provides better convenience over standard wireless charging. Users can effortlessly charge their devices during activities such as gaming and watching videos by simply installing the wireless charging pad underneath their desks.

Is this technology unique?

The AirCharge technology from Infinix isn’t the first in the world which does what it does. That’s because Xiaomi was the first one to unveil a similar technology back in 2021. Moreover, it was also called Xiaomi AirCharge.

For Xiaomi’s technology to work, you don’t have to put your phone on any kind of stand but just stay near the charger so it can charge your phone, wirelessly. It was claimed that the technology is capable of delivering 5 watts of power over a distance of a couple of meters from the charging station. In comparison, Infinix’s charging technology provides up to 7.5W of power which is slightly faster.

After determining the position of your device through a 5-phase interference antenna, the 144 antennas that constitute a phase control array send power through beamforming at millimeter-wave frequencies.

Infinix Extreme-Temp Battery: What is it?

Infinix has partnered with industry-leading technology suppliers to address a common challenge faced by mobile phones in extremely cold environments. Regular batteries often experience lithium ion freezing, rendering them inactive and incapable of charging or discharging in extremely cold conditions. In response, Infinix has developed the Extreme-Temp Battery, incorporating biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology on the electrodes.

The Infinix Extreme-Temp Battery technology enables the battery to perform “exceptionally well” even at temperatures as low as -40°C. With a charging temperature range of 100°C(-40°C-60°C), the Extreme- Temp Battery ensures functionality and endurance even in the harshest cold environments.