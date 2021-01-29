Advertisement

Xiaomi unveils 'Mi Air Charge', technology that can charge devices over-the-air

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 11:37 am

Latest News

Xiaomi has unveiled a new technology called 'Mi Air Charge' that can wirelessly charge multiple devices without a need for a wireless dock/stand.
Advertisement

Xiaomi took to Twitter to unveil a kind of new charging technology that can charge multiple devices wirelessly and that too simultaneously while you game or watch videos. The remote wireless charging technique is called 'Mi Air Charge'. 

 

For the technology to work, you don't have to put your phone on any kind of stand but just stay near the charger so it can charge your phone, wirelessly. The kind of remote charging has been talked about by a lot of companies but none of them were able to bring it to life.

 

 

Considering Xiaomi is an OEM that brings a lot of industry-firsts to the table such as 80W fast wireless charging, 120W wired charging, etc, it is not a surprise that we are witnessing this revolutionary new wireless charging tech from the chinese manufacturer once again. 

 

Air charging

Advertisement

 

While not many details were shared regarding how the tech works, some were shared by the company's founder on Weibo which said that the technology is capable of delivering 5 watts of power over a distance of a couple of meters from the charging station.

 

Air charging_

 

After determining the position of your device through a 5-phase interference antenna, the 144 antennas that constitute a phase control array send power through beamforming at millimeter-wave frequencies.

 

There is no information if or when Xiaomi will ever commercialize the technology but it will be really intriguing to witness it in the future if Xiaomi becomes the very first company in the world who manages to make the technology available to the public. 

Redmi Note 10 BIS listing suggests imminent launch in India

Redmi 8 and 8A receive MIUI 12 update in India

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro RAM and storage variants leaked

Xiaomi to launch a Mi 10 variant with Snapdragon 870 SoC

Redmi Note 10 Pro officially teased, India launch expected in February

Mi Watch Lite India launch imminent, gets BIS certification

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps face permanent ban in India: Report

Alphabet's Project Loon to shut down as the company fails to create a sustainable business

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies