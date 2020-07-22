Advertisement

Infinix Snokor TWS earbuds to launch in India on July 24

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 2:42 pm

The company has revealed that the upcoming TWS earbuds will be known as Infinix Snokor TWS earbuds.

Infinix has announced that it will be launching its new truly wireless earbuds (TWS) in India soon. The company has revealed that the upcoming TWS earbuds will be known as Infinix Snokor. 

 

The TWS will be launched in India on July 24. The upcoming Infinix Snokor TWS earbuds will be priced below Rs 2,000 and it will come with three-point contact to securely fit in ears. This simply means that earbuds won’t fall off during any kind of indoor or outdoor activities, which makes it ideal for workouts. 

 

The image of TWS earbuds reveals that it will be available in White and Black colour options. The earbuds come with a charging case and it is lightweight in nature. Infinix is also planning to launch more audio products, including wired earphones and Bluetooth speakers, under the SNOKOR brand in the coming months.

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone in India for Rs 7999. It comes in Midnight Black, Ocean wave and Violet colours. Infinix Smart 4 Plus features  6.82-inch HD+ mini drop notch glass display with 1640 x 720 pixels resolution, 90.5 screen-to-body ratio, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits brightness. 

 

It is powered by octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD. The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.2 custom skin on top and it is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery with 10w charging.

 

