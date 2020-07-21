Advertisement

Infinix Smart 4 Plus launched in India with 6000mAh battery for Rs 7,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 12:44 pm

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be available from Flipkart starting from July 28th.
Infinix has today launched Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India for Rs 7,999. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be available from Flipkart starting from July 28th. It comes in Midnight Black, Ocean wave and Violet colours.

 

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Specifications


Infinix Smart 4 Plus features  6.82-inch HD+ mini drop notch glass display with 1640 x 720 pixels resolution, 90.5 screen-to-body ratio, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits brightness. It is powered by octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD.

For the cameras, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, Depth sensor and Triple LED Flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash.

The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.2 custom skin on top and it is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery with 10w charging. The Infinix SSmart 4 Plus features a rear fingerprint sensor as well which the company claims to unlock in 0.3 seconds. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

