Infinix Smart 8 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs

Infinix has launched the Smart 8 entry-level smartphone in India which comes with a 50MP rear camera, MediaTek Helio SoC and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Infinix Smart 8 has been launched in India and will now be co-existing alongside the Smart 8 HD, which we reviewed a couple of weeks back. The new Smart 8 doesn’t differ a lot from the Smart 8 HD, except in terms of the used at the helm of the device and the primary rear camera sensor. Read further to know more about the device.

Infinix Smart 8: Price

The Smart 8 from Infinix comes in Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Rainbow Blue and the Galaxy White colours. It comes in a single 4GB + 64GB model, priced at Rs 7,499. Infinix is providing the Smart 8 at Rs 6,749 when coupled with the ICICI Bank card offer.

Infinix Smart 8: Specifications

The Smart 8 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 Processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage.

As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix handset has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera sensor and an AI lens with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The handset has a 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera sensor.

There is support for storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Smart 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The Smart 8 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, GPS, v5.0, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm jack.

Infinix Smart 8

Infinix Smart 8
  • ChipsetUnisoc T606
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.6-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera13MP + AI Lens
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

