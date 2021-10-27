Infinix Smart 6 SoC launched with UNISOC SoC, Android 11 Go Edition

HomeNewsInfinix Smart 6 SoC launched with UNISOC SoC, Android 11 Go Edition

Infinix has launched a new smartphone called Smart 6 that is a budget oriented device and comes with a 720p IPS TFT display.

By Abhishek Malhotra

Infinix has launched a new smartphone called the Infinix Smart 6 in a limited set of markets. The budget-oriented smartphone comes packed with a UNISOC SoC along with a 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 11 Go Edition.

The Smart 6 is priced at $120 (approx Rs 9,000). The exact availability details are unknown as of yet. The phone comes in multiple colour options, including Black, Green, Blue, and Purple.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

Infinix Smart 6

Infinix Smart 6 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio with 500 nits brightness. The Smart 6 is powered by the UNISOC SC9863A chipset and 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. For more storage, it features a dedicated microSD card slot to expand storage up to 512GB.

It features a dual-camera set up at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel AI sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phone runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. There’s a micro-USB port for charging along with a fingerprint sensor at the back for security. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In related news, Infinix recently launched the Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro. The Pro model sports a 6.95-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. In addition, it comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM.

 

