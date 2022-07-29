Infinix Smart 6 Plus with 5000mAh battery launched in India

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India called the Infinix Smart 6 Plus in the Smart series. The phone has a 6.82-inch HD+ screen, Helio G25 SoC, Android 12 (Go Edition), 5000mAh battery and more.

Pricing Details

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is launched at an introductory price of Rs 7,999. It will be available from Flipkart from August 3rd. It comes in Miracle Black and Tranquil Sea Blue colours.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 Plus comes with a massive 6.82” Drop notch screen with HD+ resolution. Further, the screen comes with a brightness of 440 NITS, 90.6% Screen-to-body ratio, a 1200:1 contrast ratio and 72% NTSC colour demonstration.

The smartphone is powered by Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The chipset is coupled with 3GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone supports storage expansion via a microSD card up to 512GB. It also supports virtual RAM support up to 3GB.

The Smart 6 Plus runs Google’s Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. The device also comes with a dedicated Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for enhanced security.

For the camera, the phone features an 8MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash. The secondary camera is a depth lens. Along with full HD video recording, the rear camera comes with modes like AI HDR mode, Time-lapse, AI 3D beauty mode, and Panorama mode.

This smartphone also sports a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated Dual LED flash under the display. The selfie camera is also loaded with modes like Time-lapse, Portrait Mode, Wide selfie mode and is capable of recording full HD video recording.

The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery backup, which is supported by the power marathon feature that enhances the battery life by 25%. The battery gives the device a standby time of 60 days, allowing users to binge-watch YouTube videos for up to 20 hrs at a stretch, enjoy up to 153 hours of music, 32 hours of WhatsApp, 54 hours of 4G talk time, and 29 hours of gaming.