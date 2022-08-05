Infinix Smart 6 HD confirmed to launch in India soon

Infinix is going to launch another smartphone in its SMART series in India soon called Smart 6 HD. The company already unveiled the Infinix Smart 6 HD in Bangladesh in April this year alongside the Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Hot 12.

In a press release, Infinix has confirmed that the Infinix Smart 6 HD will be launched in the country in the coming weeks. It will come in Aqua Sky, Origin Blue and Force Black colours.

Apart from this, Infinix also revealed that the phone might sport a 6.6-inch HD+ screen. The leaked images also reveal that a massive 5000mAh Battery will back the device to power long hours of content consumption.

ALSO READ: Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India with a 5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 6 HD Specifications

The Indian variant of the Infinix Smart 6 HD is likely to have same set of specifications as the global model. The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio with 500 nits brightness. The Smart 6 is powered by an unspecified chipset clocked at 1.6Ghz paired with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable up to 512GB using a MicroSD card.

Further, for the camera, the phone features a dual-camera set up at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel AI sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 31 hours of talk time on a single charge and has standard 10W charging support. In addition, the device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the phone runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition.