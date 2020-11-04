Advertisement

Infinix Smart 4 with 6000mAh battery to launch on November 8th, priced at Rs 6,999

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 04, 2020 10:10 am

Infinix is all set to launch its new device, the Infinix Smart 4 on November 8th at a price of Rs 6,999. The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.
Infinix is gearing up to launch another new smartphone on 8th of November, which is the Infinix Smart 4. The device will go on sale on Flipkart from 12 noon on 8th November, and will be priced at Rs 6,999.

 

As per company's claims, 'The new Smart 4 backed by a massive battery and screen is poised to deliver an uninterrupted and immersive mobile viewing experience to students, first time smartphone users and those working out of home. This device is a perfect tool for those aspiring to own a smartphone and enjoy superior & uninterrupted multimedia experience on the back of its big battery and huge screen, without bruising their pocket'.

 

Infinix Smart 4 Specifications 

 

The Infinix Smart 4 is loaded with a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core 64-bit processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the drop notch.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 Go Edition with company’s custom XOS 6.2 running on top of it. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support which according to the company can take 4 hours 10 minutes to fully charge the phone. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.

 

The device also support VoLTE, VoWiFi and DTS Surround Sound in four modes. 

Tags: Infinix

 

