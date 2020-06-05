Advertisement

Infinix Smart 4 Plus key specs revealed via Google Play Console listing

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 4:50 pm

Infinix Smart 4 Plus will come with model number Infinix-X680D.
Infinix is reportedly working on a new smartphone, which might get launched in India. Dubbed as Infinix Smart 4 Plus, key details about the upcoming smartphone have been leaked via Google Play Console listing. 

 

As per the listing, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will come with model number Infinix-X680D. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. The listing reveals that the phone will come with an HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. 

 

The image also reveals that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch. The screen density of the phone is 320 ppi. The listing further reveals that the upcoming Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The listing was spotted by Mysmartprice. That said, there is no more information available about the upcoming Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone, so we suggest you stayed tuned with us for more details. 

 

Meanwhile, the company introduced Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphones in India.  The Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8,499 and it comes in a sole variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. 

 

Both the phones feature 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 480 NITS, 90.5% Screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones are powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320.

 

Latest Smartphones
