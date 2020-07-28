Advertisement

Infinix Smart 4 Plus first sale to be held today on Flipkart: All you need to know

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes in Midnight Black, Ocean wave and Violet colours.
Infinix Smart 4 Plus will go on sale today or the first time in India. The sale will be held exclusively on Flipkart at 12 noon today. Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with a massive 6000mAh battery and a huge 6.82-inch display.

 

Infinix Smart 4 Plus was launched recently in India for Rs 7,999. It comes in Midnight Black, Ocean wave and Violet colours.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Specifications


Infinix Smart 4 Plus features  6.82-inch HD+ mini drop notch glass display with 1640 x 720 pixels resolution, 90.5 screen-to-body ratio, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits brightness. The viewing experience is also backed by a powerful audio experience enabled by DTS Surround Sound in four modes for maximum engagement.

For the cameras, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, Depth sensor and Triple LED Flash. Additionally, the rear camera is also equipped with AI HDR+ composition for an exceptional exposure along with a 3D body shaping feature. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash. It is powered by octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD.

The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.2 custom skin on top and it is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery with 10w charging which can provide a standby time of 31 days that delivers up to 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 38 hours of 4G Talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing, and 13 hours of gaming.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a rear fingerprint sensor as well which the company claims to unlock in 0.3 seconds. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

