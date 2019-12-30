Exclusive: Infinix to launch Pop-up selfie camera smartphone in Feb 2020

Infinix is all set a new smartphone with pop-up selfie camera along with the latest MediaTek processor in February next year.

Advertisement

Infinix is all set to launch its first Pop-up selfie camera smartphone in February 2020. Sources familiar with the development have said to The Mobile Indian, "The first pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Infinix will be launched in February and it will be priced aggressively".

The sources further added that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek processor and in all probability, the company will introduce a new series with this upcoming smartphone. The upcoming series will be dedicated to delivering enhanced selfie experience.

Advertisement

Apart from this, there is no information available about the upcoming smartphone. However, we will update our readers as soon as we get more details on this upcoming smartphone bearing pop-up selfie camera.

Infinix has been quite active in the budget segment in 2019. The brand has introduced 8 smartphones in the sub Rs 10,000 segment. Infinix has launched smartphones with a starting price of Rs 5,999, which goes up to Rs 9,999.

Interestingly, all the smartphones launched in the country by Infinix were powered MediaTek processor. The brand has introduced six smartphones with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, one phone with MediaTek Helio P25 and one smartphone with Helio A22 chipset.

The brand has also introduced one of the cheapest smartphones with triple-camera setup in the country. Most of the smartphones feature triple-camera setup, while it also introduced one of the cheapest smartphone punch-hole design. The brand has introduced three smartphones with 32-megapixel front camera, two smartphones with a dual-front camera (13MP + 2MP) and one smartphone with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Infinix has launched maximum smartphones with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of battery, the brand has given 4,000mAh battery with maximum number of smartphones.