Infinix partners with Jio for 5G trials for Zero 5G smartphone

Infinix has joined hands with telecom service provider Jio to conduct 5G trails for their first 5G smartphone, Zero 5G. The phone will support 13 5G bands in India.

As a part of the virtual lab trial, the device was thoroughly tested through various scenarios. This was done to verify its capability and performance for delivering enhanced 5G end-user experiences.

After undergoing rigorous lab trials, companies first 5G smartphone, Zero 5G, achieved stellar results in downloading speed. The results further determined the promptness and capabilities of the smartphone in bringing a reliable 5G mobile experience to users.

Additionally, the Zero 5G will be compatible with 13 major bands that are maximum in the price segment. This will include SA Band: – n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79 and NSA: – n41/n77/n78/n79. The vast range of bands supported by the device promises improved connectivity and performance to the users.

Infinix Zero 5G Specs

Infinix Zero 5G will be launching in India on February 14. The phone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor and runs XOS 10 based on Android 11. Further, there’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, there is a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a quad-LED flash. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter. It has a dual front flash.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anish Kapoor, CEO said, “Introducing a 5G smartphone ahead of the submission of final 5G pricing recommendations by TRAI is a strategic move by Infinix.”