Infinix Smart 8 Plus Debuts In India: All Details

Infinix has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India, called as the Smart 8 Plus. This is thethird smartphone under the Smart 8 series in India, which already includes the Infinix Smart 8 as well as the Smart 8 HD. Here are all the details about the newly launched the Infinix Smart 8 Plus.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Price, Availability

The Smart 8 Plus will be available on sale from 9th March 2024 on Flipkart for Rs 6,999 inclusive of the bank offer. The handset can be availed in colour variants namely Galaxy White, Timber Black and Shiny Gold.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Specifications

The Smart 8 Plus sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 Processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB.

Read More: Infinix Smart 8 Review

As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix handset has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera sensor and an AI lens with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The handset has a 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera sensor.

The Smart 8 Plus packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. The handset runs on Android 13 (Go Edition)-based XOS 13.