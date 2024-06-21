  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Infinix
  4. Infinix Note 40 5G

Infinix Note 40 5G

Infinix Note 40 5G
Infinix Note 40 5G
₹19,999.00
Brand: Infinix
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Infinix Note 40 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip paired with 8GB LPDDR4x and 256GB 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Software-wise, it runs on 14 based XOS 14. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, support, and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers, IP53-rated build, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, are also present.

Infinix Note 40 5G Specs

Infinix Note 40 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 21 June, 2024
Price (₹) 19,999
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Obsidian Black, Titan Gold

Infinix Note 40 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Infinix Note 40 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz

Infinix Note 40 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Infinix Note 40 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, XOS 14

Infinix Note 40 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP f/1.75 primary camera + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.2 aperture

Infinix Note 40 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 20W
Reverse Charging

Infinix Note 40 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Infinix Note 40 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP53
RELATED STORIES

More Smartphones from Infinix

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.