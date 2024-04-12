Infinix Note 40 5G Series Launched In India: Top Competitors

Infinix has debuted the Note 40 5G series in India, consisting of the Note 40 Pro 5G and the Note 40 Pro+ 5G. Both the devices share a lot in common, such as Gorilla Glass protection, the same MediaTek Dimensity chipset, triple rear cameras, and more. Here are all the details about the devices.

Infinix Note 40 5G Series: Price

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G comes in Vintage Green and Titan Gold shades and is priced at Rs 21,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB model. The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G comes in Black and Green colour options and is priced at Rs 24,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model. The phones have already gone on sale via Flipkart. Early bird sale buyers can get a MagCase and MagPower battery pack worth Rs 4,999 for free only today, April 12th. SBI and HDFC Bank card users can avail a discount worth Rs 2,000.

Infinix Note 40 5G Series: Specs

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and the Pro 5G sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. They are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

There’s a triple rear camera setup on the back of both, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor with OIS, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. The Pro+ 5G is backed by a 4600mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging while the Pro 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

Software-wise, they run on Android 14 based XOS 14. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers, IR Blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor, are also present. The devices are IP53-rated as well.

Infinix Note 40 5G Series: Competitors

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G has to go against Vivo T3 5G which also has a price tag of Rs 21,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB model. The Vivo device offers mostly the same specs as the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G but with a far better Chipset that’s going to help it in the long run. However, if you prefer curved displays over flat ones and if you want wireless charging support at all costs, then Infinix’s device is a better pick.

As for the Note 40 Pro+ 5G, it’s competing with the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The OnePlus device compromises with RAM and storage but it does get you a better processor, an ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, and a bigger battery with the same 100W fast wired charging which are worth the tradeoffs for the same price.

At Rs 22,999, there’s also the Poco X6 5G which has a chipset better than both the Infinix devices. Not only that, but it offers 512GB of storage that’s double what both Infinix Note 40 series phones offer. It also has a bigger battery but the tradeoff is that it runs on Android 13 out of the box.