Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip paired with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.
There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor with OIS, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging.
Software-wise, it runs on Android 14 based XOS 14. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor, are also present.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Green, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2436 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|360 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020
|Phone RAM
|12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, XOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP f/1.75 primary camera, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP, f/2.2 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4600
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|20W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP53