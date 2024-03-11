The Vivo T3 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s also a flicker sensor on the back. On the front, it will get a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.
It packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has stereo speakers. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Crystal Flake, Cosmic Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|300 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, FunTouch OS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.79 primary sensor, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|44W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP52