Infinix Note 30 5G launched in India: Know Price, Specs

Infinix has debuted the Note 30 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is a part of the Note 30 series that was unveiled by Infinix back last month. The highlights of the smartphone include a 108-megapixel main rear camera, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, and a 120Hz display. Read further to know more about the handset.

Infinix Note 30 5G: Price, Availability, Colour options

Infinix Note 30 5G comes at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions. The phone will be available from Flipkart starting from June 22, and can be availed in Magic Black, Interstellar Blue and Sunset Gold colours.

Infinix Note 30 5G: Specifications

The Infinix Note 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a centred punch-hole that has an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset powers the Infinix Note 30 5G, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 2TB.

There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary QVGA sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

Software-wise, it runs on Android 13. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, are also present.