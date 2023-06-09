Infinix Note 30 5G India launch set for June 14

Infinix unveiled its Note 30 5G series smartphones globally earlier last month and the first device out of the series that will be arriving in India will be the Note 30 5G. The smartphone has now been confirmed to launch in the country on June 14. The device offers a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and 45W fast charging support.

Infinix made the announcement of the launch of Note 30 5G via Twitter, and confirmed that it will be coming to India on June 14. The company also confirmed that it will be made available via Flipkart for purchase, and will have a 108MP rear camera sensor. Because the smartphone has already launched globally, we have an idea of the specifications it will sport.

Infinix Note 30 5G: Specifications

The Infinix Note 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a centred punch-hole that has an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset powers the Infinix Note 30 5G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable.

There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary QVGA sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

Software-wise, it runs on Android 13. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE support, 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, are also present.