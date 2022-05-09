HomeNewsInfinix Note 12 Series to make its debut in India on May...

Infinix Note 12 Series to make its debut in India on May 20

Infinix Note 12 Series smartphones will be available in India later this month, with the launch page going live on Flipkart.

By Meenu Rana
Infinix Note 12 Series

Highlights

  • Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo will launch later this month in India
  • They will be available on Flipkart
  • Infinix has teamed up with Marvel Studios for the launch

Infinix will launch the Note 12 series smartphones in India later this month. The company has announced to launch the Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo smartphones in the country on May 20.

Infinix has teamed up with Marvel Studios for the first time to launch the Infinix Note 12 series with a special edition Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Infinix Note 12 series smartphones will be available in India on Flipkart. According to the Flipkart listing, the series will be available in Blue, Black, and Silver colours.

Now ahead of the launch, some specifications of the upcoming series have been confirmed.

Infinix Note 12 Series Specs

The company has confirmed that the Infinix Note 11 series smartphones will feature 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 92%. The devices will also get widevine L1 support for streaming HD content on platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar and others.

The Helio G88 processor will power the Infinix Note 12. It will come with 4GB/6GB RAM and and 64GB/128GB storage. Bith variants will support up to 3GB of additional Virtual RAM. The Helio G96 processor will power the Infinix Note 12 Turbo. This will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There will be up to 5GB of Virtual RAM support. Both devices will feature MediaTek Hyper Engine 2.0.

Further, the Note 12 series devices will come with a dual speaker setup. Both the devices will run on Android 12 out of the box based on Infinix’s XOS. They will pack 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Other features will include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera with dual LED flash, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a Type-C port.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo

Infinix Note 12 Turbo
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G96
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + AI Lens
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

Infinix Note 12

Infinix Note 12
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + AI Lens
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

