Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G model launched with a MediaTek Helio SoC

Infinix Note 12 5G series was unveiled earlier this month and now, the brand has launched the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G model which is different than its 5G counterpart in terms of design as well as the processor. Apart from that, many of the specifications of the device remain similar to that of the Note 12 Pro 5G. The has now been listed on Aliexpress for the price of $199.99 (approx Rs 15,990).

Infinix Note 12 Pro Specifications

The Note 12 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2400 x 1080 Pixels, standard touch sampling rate of 180Hz, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB using an SD Card slot.

The device is touted to be the first smartphone to come with this chipset. Further, the Infinix Note 12 Pro features a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and 2MP macro lens along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android 12 based on XOS 10.6. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.