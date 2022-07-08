Infinix Note 12 5G launched in India with Dimensity 810 SoC

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India called the Note 12 5G which comes as its second 5G smartphone in India after the Infinix Zero 5G. Apart from that, the Note 12 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system.

The Note 12 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The device will be available for purchase in two colour options – Snowfall White and Force black. The Note 12 5G will be sold exclusively through Flipkart while the sale date of the smartphone is yet to be announced.

Inifnix Note 12 5G Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2400 x 1080 Pixels, standard touch sampling rate of 180Hz, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB using an SD Card slot.

Read More: Infinix unveils 180W Thunder Charge technology, is it safe?

The Infinix Note 12 5G features a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an AI lens along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android 12 based on XOS 10.6. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.