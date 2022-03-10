Infinix launches Android X3 TV in 32-inch, 43-inch sizes in India

Infinix today announced the launch of its latest Android X3 Smart TV series. Backed by Anti-Blue Ray Technology, Infinix promises a safe viewing experience with enhanced picture quality and stereo sound. To be available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, the Smart TVs are available for pre-booking from March 12 to March 16 at Rs 11,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Further, Infinix is also running a special pre-booking offer is available for the users from ten days of purchase of the TV, through which they will be able to buy Infinix Snokor (iRocker) worth Rs 1499 for Rs 1.

The TVs come equipped with a new and improved EPIC Engine 3.0 Image Processor which uses algorithms to enhance the overall picture quality and improves the sharpness, colour, contrast, and clarity to deliver a vibrant picture quality. The Infinix Android X3 Smart TV comes with 122% sRGB colour gamut that enables it to deliver natural wider range of colours and depth in contrast between lighter and dark shades.

A combination of HDR 10 with HLG support and up to 400 NITS brightness helps in dimming and adjusting brightness levels to produce clear and brighter pictures. While the 32-inch smart TV with an HD screen and 93% Screen-to-body ratio, has an Optical Distance of 35mm; the 43-inch variant comes with an FHD screen and 96% Screen-to-body ratio, and has an Optical distance of 20mm.

The Infinix X3 Smart TVs are powered by the Anti-Blue Ray Technology, which minimises the harmful blue rays emitted from them. The TVs feature Dolby Stereo sound system 32-inch TV comes with a 20W output (2 Box speakers) and the 43-inch TV comes with a 36W output with 2 Box speakers and 2 Tweeters (enhances the quality of sound which covers the range from 8K to 20K Hz).