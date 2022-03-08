Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days and TV Upgrade Days: Here are the Deals and Offers

Amazon has announced Smartphone Upgrade Days powered by Samsung and TV Upgrade Days offering a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, televisions and accessories. Smartphone and TV Upgrade Days will be live until 10th March 2022.

Customers can enjoy additional up to 10% off on their favourite smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and OPPO amongst others. The latest Samsung S20 FE 5G, Samsung S22 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9A Sports, Redmi TVs (32”, 43” inch TVs), Sony TVs, Samsung Crystal TVs, OnePlus TVs and Amazon Basics TVs among others will be available with exciting bank and exchange offers.

In addition, customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount up to INR 1,000 using Citi Bank and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. Prime Members can avail savings of up to INR 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Here are some of the latest smartphones, accessories and TV’s on Amazon with offers and deals:

Samsung Smartphones: Samsung S20 FE 5G will be available starting Rs 38,499. Samsung S22 Ultra will be available for Rs 1,07,999 with discounts of up to Rs 5,000.

Apple iPhones: Customers will see a price drop on iPhone 12, which packs Advanced Dual Camera, A14 Bionic Chip and Super Retina XDR Display. It will be available at an effective price of Rs 52,499 with bank offers.

iQOO smartphones: There will be some deals on iQOO smartphones with great offers bank and exchange offers. iQOO 9 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 54,990 including up to Rs 6,000 off with ICICI bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange. iQOO 9 SE will be available starting Rs 27,990 including up to Rs 3,000 off with ICICI bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. iQOO Z3 and iQOO Z5 will be available for Rs 15,990 and Rs 18,490 respectively.

OnePlus smartphones: The Upgrade days will see discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available starting Rs 22,499 and Rs 28,499 respectively which includes 3 months no cost EMI offer. Customers can also get OnePlus 9RT for Rs 38,999; OnePlus 9R for 32,499; OnePlus 9Pro for 51,999 and OnePlus 9 for Rs 36,999 with 6 month no cost EMI option and bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000.

OPPO Smartphones: Customers can get Oppo A54 for Rs 11,691 and OPPO A15s for Rs 9,891 with bank and no cost EMI offers.

Realme smartphones: Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50A will be available for Rs 11,749 and Rs 10,249 respectively inclusive of cashback of up to Rs 1,250.

Xiaomi Smartphones: Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers. Customers can get Redmi 9A sport for Rs 6,569; Redmi note 11 for Rs 11,499. The Redmi note 10 pro for Rs 14,999; Redmi Note 10S for Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 11T 5G for Rs 13,999; Redmi Note 10T for Rs 11,499; Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs 20,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro 33,999 with exchange offers and bank offers of up to Rs 1,000 cashback.

Tecno smartphones: Tecno Spark 8T will be available for Rs 8,369 and Tecno Spark 8C will be available for Rs 7,019 with bank offers.

Top TV Offers: