Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1499

Infinix has today launched iRocker, it's first truly wireless earbuds under the brand, SNOKOR in India. iRocker will be available exclusively on Flipkart from July 31 at a launch price of Rs 1499, until the stocks last.



Snokor offers Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, bass boost that ensures no shrill at even 20Hz, Goose Egg Design for slip-proof snug fit, long endurance ensuring a maximum playtime of up to 20 hours, and multi-function button control for ease in operation. The earbuds come equipped with high fidelity speakers for immersive audio quality.



Users can click once to play/pause, twice to go to the next song, and thrice to return to the previous song. The Google voice assistant supporting earbuds allow them to control their phones using simple voice commands. One just needs to press and hold any of the buttons to activate Google Assistant.



The company claims that the earbuds are pretty lightweight as each of them weighs around 4.6 gm. They have IPX 4 that makes them lightweight, and sweat and splash-proof. Also, with Bluetooth 5.0, the earbuds can automatically get connected to any smartphone in seconds once they are paired.



The earbuds come in two modes: single and double, ensuring a seamless switch between the pair, mainly while driving when it is essential to hear background noise for safety. With this feature, one can quickly switch off one of the earbuds to take calls and keep the other ear free to be in touch with outside traffic. Moreover, the buttons are made of high-end PU with fine titanium coating, which not only gives them a premium look but also makes them durable.



Under the hood, it houses a 300mAh + 40mAh*2 battery that can offer up to 20 hours of playtime. The earbuds also come with a quick charge feature to replenish the batteries within a few minutes. The charger box/ earbuds has a magnet fitted inside to ensure smooth opening and closing.





Commenting on the same, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said, “Infinix today is perceived as one of the top brands in the mid-range smartphone category and it is only imperative that we extended our portfolio to the audio segment as well, hence SNOKOR is born. Infinix has created its own identity in the budget segment by introducing FIST (First in Segment Technology) which empowers customers to experience these premium features at aggressive price points. Though SNOKOR operates under the Infinix brand there is a paradigm shift in our approach and positioning by which we bring the much-needed uniqueness to this segment. It is created to appease the young audience who appreciate an immersive sound experience and enjoy leisure and fitness activities. This true wireless audio addresses real-time customer problems that we collected as feedback from our fans. Seeing a huge surge in demand from our existing customers and fans for Infinix audio products our very first SNOKOR offering; TWS iRocker is a tribute to their faith in the brand and an opportunity for us to deliver. I say this with much confidence that SNOKOR iRocker will set the pace for Infinix designed audio products and leave fans asking for more.”