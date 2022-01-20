Infinix INBook X2 announced with 10th gen Intel Core processors: Price, Specifications

Infinix has announced the launch of the Infinix InBook X2 laptop. The all-new laptop comes with a 14-inch display, 10th gen processor with up to 16GB of RAM, 50Wh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the laptop’s specs, price, and availability.

Infinix INBook X2 Price

The laptop is priced at $399, approximately Rs 29,700 for the Intel Core i3-powered variant. The Intel Core i5-powered variant comes at $549 (approx. Rs. 40,900) and Intel Core i7-powered variant is priced at $649 (approx. Rs. 48,300).

The laptop will be available for sale and can be purchased from January 22 in Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand, and other countries. Moreover, it comes in grey, blue, green and red colour variants. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications

INBook X2 comes with a large 14-inch screen with a Full HD IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a brightness of 300 nits. In addition, the display can be tilted up to 178° viewing angle for optimum flexibility.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, or Intel Core i5-1035G1, or Intel Core i7-1065G7. It has up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. In addition, the laptop features a pair of LED flash units for the HD webcam.

The laptop is pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home edition. Moreover, the device has a 50Wh battery on the battery front, which can be charged using the bundled 45W charger. In addition, the company claims to offer 11 hours of screen time for web browsing and 9 hours of video playbacks with this battery.

Further, for audio, the laptop is embedded with dual speakers with DTS Audio support. In terms of security, it has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Besides, the connectivity options include two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and an SD card slot. Further, there is also Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the laptop measures 323.3×211.1×14.8mm and weighs 1.24 kilograms.