Infinix InBook X1 Neo launched in India with 14-inch display

Infinix has launched a new laptop in India today, called the InBook X1 Neo. The laptop is an affordable machine aimed at college students, and comes equipped with the latest Intel processor and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. The Infinix InBook X1 Neo has an aluminium alloy metal build and features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display.

The price of Infinix InBook X1 Neo comes at Rs 24,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant. The laptop will go on sale starting 12pm IST on July 21 via Flipkart.

InBook X1 Neo Specifications

The Infinix InBook X1 Neo sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,080×1,920 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It is powered by an Intel Celeron quad-core N5100 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

You get integrated Intel UHD graphics. It comes equipped with an HD webcam for video calls, backlit keyboard and includes DTS audio processing alongside two microphones.

The Infinix X1 Neo is backed by a 50Wh battery that is said to offer fast charging support via a USB Type-C port using the 45W AC adapter. The battery of the device is said to deliver up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x USB Type-C ports, and 1 x HDMI 1.4 port.

Infinix has recently also launched the Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone which sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2400 x 1080 Pixels, standard touch sampling rate of 180Hz, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.