Infinix Hot 30 Play launched with a huge 6000mAh battery: Check details

Infinix has launched a new Hot series smartphone in Nigeria called the Hot 30 Play. The device’s USP seems to be its huge battery which has a 6000mAh capacity. The device has a graphite cooling system and also sports a dual-sensor camera system on the back. Read on to know all the details about the newly launched Hot 30 Play.

Infinix Hot 30 Play: Price

The Hot 30 Play is offered in Bora Purple, Mirage White, and Blade Black colours. The smartphone carries a starting price tag of NGN 80,000 (approx Rs 14,200).

Infinix Hot 30 Play: Specs

The Hot 30 Play sports a 6.82-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. It gets a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the device gets the MediaTek Helio G37 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that supports expansion.

The optics are handled by a dual rear camera system including a 16MP primary sensor and an AI lens. The selfies are shot via an 8MP shooter. The new Infinix device draws power from a 6000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The device runs on XOS 12.6 based on Android 13.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, GPS, FM Radio, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The device joins other smartphones in the Hot 30 series, such as the Infinix Hot 30 and the Infinix Hot 30i.